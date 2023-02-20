Northeast Ohio Weather: Colder today; very windy tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A couple of fast moving systems dropping in from the northwest will roll through the area. One is tracking through this morning and the other one will cross tomorrow morning. Very little moisture with either system. The one tomorrow will bring strong winds. A mostly cloudy sky in the forecast today. High temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. It’ll be around 50 degrees in the Akron-Canton zone. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s this evening then rise back to around 40 degrees by 7:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. The next cold front races through tomorrow morning. Morning temperatures in the 40s before falling into the 30s by afternoon. Strong west winds could gust over 41 mph at times.

