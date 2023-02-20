Suspect robs Akron Corner Store at gunpoint before officers bust him with drugs, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect robbed an Akron Corner Store at gunpoint before police officers bust him with eight pounds of suspected drugs Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the Corner Store located at the 100 block of W South Street around 2:15 p.m. for a suspected robbery.

Officers were told by the victim, a suspect only known as Spencer, enter the store, pulled a handgun, and stole merchandise at gunpoint, police say.

During the robbery, the suspect struck the employee in the face and made threats before leaving the scene, police say.

Police say that based on a partial name and other information, officers were led to a residence in the 500 block of Chittenden Street, where they observed the suspect’s vehicle in the driveway.

Officers noticed inside the car a handgun and stolen merchandise, Slim Jims, in plain view, police say.

Officers surrounded the house and ordered the occupants to come out.

Spencer Hackney, 36 was one of the occupants who exited the home and was taken into custody, police say.

Officers say during a residential search they found at least two guns, one rifle, and approximately 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamines, marijuana, and drug instruments.

Hackney was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Murder, Possession of Drugs, and Weapons Under Disability, police say.

He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

