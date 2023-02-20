2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect steals diabetic supplies, tip jar from Erie County business, sheriff says
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole diabetic supplies and a tip jar from an Erie County business is on the loose, the sheriff’s office confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took the theft report on Feb. 4.

The suspect stole the bag of medical supplies and a tip jar before driving off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office:

Suspect steals diabetic supplies, tip jar from Erie County business, sheriff says
Suspect steals diabetic supplies, tip jar from Erie County business, sheriff says

Call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-627-7553 if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

