CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected intoxicated driver crashed through the front of the Cleveland EMS headquarters early Saturday morning, according to a CARE Local 1975 Facebook post.

Suspected intoxicated driver crashes through EMS headquarters in Cleveland (CARE Local 1975)

The post says the section of the building the driver crashed through was unoccupied and nobody was injured.

“We have already reached out to the relevant city departments and asked that a guardrail be installed to prevent future occurrences,” EMS said.

Suspected intoxicated driver crashes through EMS headquarters in Cleveland (CARE Local 1975)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.