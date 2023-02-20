Suspected intoxicated driver crashes through EMS headquarters in Cleveland
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected intoxicated driver crashed through the front of the Cleveland EMS headquarters early Saturday morning, according to a CARE Local 1975 Facebook post.
The post says the section of the building the driver crashed through was unoccupied and nobody was injured.
“We have already reached out to the relevant city departments and asked that a guardrail be installed to prevent future occurrences,” EMS said.
