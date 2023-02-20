2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tallmadge police warn residents about online scam

By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tallmadge Police Department is warning residents of an online scam going around, according to a Tallmadge police Facebook post.

Police say to be diligent, that this is not a real email from the IRS.

Police list a few things that make this email suspect:

  • IRS is going to communicate through paper mail most often.
  • IRS usually does not guarantee a return within one business day.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

