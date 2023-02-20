Tallmadge police warn residents about online scam
Published: Feb. 20, 2023
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tallmadge Police Department is warning residents of an online scam going around, according to a Tallmadge police Facebook post.
Police say to be diligent, that this is not a real email from the IRS.
Police list a few things that make this email suspect:
- IRS is going to communicate through paper mail most often.
- IRS usually does not guarantee a return within one business day.
