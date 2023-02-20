2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals look for fugitive known to frequent Cleveland, Euclid

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for any information leading to the capture of fugitive Sergio Prude.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Prude is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lake County Sheriff’s office after having his bond revoked from an initial charge of drug possession.

Sergio Prude
Sergio Prude((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Prude, 36, is known to frequent Cleveland and Euclid, said the U.S. Marshals.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

