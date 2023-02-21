1 taken to hospital after Parma apartment fire

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma apartment fire Monday night left one resident hospitalized, according to the Parma Fire Department.

According to a release from the department, the responded to Midtown Towers on Broadview Road around 11:55 p.m. for a report of an apartment fire.

When they arrived, they said residents were evacuating the building, stating there was an apartment on fire on the sixth floor.

Residents reported to them that the man was out of his apartment, and he closed the door to his unit.

Firefighters responded to the sixth floor, reporting heavy smoke in the hallway.

They made it into the smoking apartment, locating and extinguishing the fire.

Other responding firefighters searched neighboring apartments, with one resident taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

After Parma Fire Investigation responded, they said early indications showed the fire beginning in the kitchen, however, the incident remains under investigation.

Parma fire was assisted by Brooklyn Heights Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, North Royalton Fire Department, Brooklyn Fire Department, Middleburg Heights Fire Department, Brookpark Fire Department and Seven Hills Fire Department.

