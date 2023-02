CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from home for 13 days.

Ty’Shane Bryant was last seen February 8 on West 30th Street, police say,

Officials say he has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Detective Joseph Markey at (216) 623-2536.

