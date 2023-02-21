46-year-old North Ridgeville man dies in Oakwood fire, explosion

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old North Ridgeville man was killed in the building fire and explosion at I Schumann & Co. Monday afternoon.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Steven Mullins.

Multiple fire departments responded to the 22500 block of Alexander Rd. in Oakwood Village around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Oakwood Village Fire Capt. Brian Dirocco added 12 additional victims, many suffering from burns, were transported to area hospitals. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The cause of the deadly explosion remains under investigation.

Officials with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are assisting with the investigation.

Oakwood police and fire have scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference on Tuesday. 19 News will stream the news conference live.

I. Schumann and Co. had this to say about the incident:

“An explosion of unknown origin struck our Bedford, Ohio facility today resulting in injuries to employees and significant damage to the facility. Our efforts now are focused on supporting the first responders who came on scene quickly to help our employees. The safety and health of our employees is our top priority and we commit to ensuring they receive the medical care they need. We will work alongside investigators in their search for answers as part of our commitment to Northeast Ohio where we have been operating for more than 100 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members and their families at this difficult time.”

Smoke could be seen from the explosion miles away.

