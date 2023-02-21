2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

72-year-old pizza delivery driver shot on the job, police say

The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.
The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 72-year-old pizza delivery driver in Ohio was shot while on the job Sunday night, according to police.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department said the driver was shot around 6:30 p.m. by an unknown person during an attempted robbery.

It is unclear if the shooter successfully got away with any money.

The 72-year-old driver is expected to recover from his injuries.

No other information about the case was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Matt Baker, chef and owner of Gravitas, poses for a portrait inside the restaurant, Tuesday,...
More restaurants are trying monthly subscriptions
MJ weighed in at approximately 80 to 90 pounds and was up and nursing just a few hours after...
‘Incredible moment’: Zoo announces birth of endangered rhino calf
Norfolk Southern said flyers with "deliberate false information" are being posted on homes in...
Norfolk Southern says ‘fake’ hazard notices are being placed on East Palestine homes
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
(Source: WOIO)
3 years in prison for man convicted in connection with double homicide at My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland