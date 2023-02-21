2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron shooting victim flags down police

Akron police say they are looking for a suspect in an early morning shooting Tuesday.
Akron police say they are looking for a suspect in an early morning shooting Tuesday.(Source: 19 News)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say they are looking for a suspect in an early morning shooting Tuesday.

Police say they responded to the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports came in of a shooting.

The 26-year-old victim flagged police down on their way, officials say.

Police say the victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital and is in serious but stable condition, reports say.

Officials say the victim says he was shot by an unknown suspect when he left a residence on Tarson Terrace.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Ty'Shane Bryant
15-year-old boy missing for 13 days, police say
EPA Administrator orders Norfolk-Southern to pay for clean-up in East Palestine
46-year-old North Ridgeville man dies in Oakwood fire, explosion
Tierace Scott
Erie County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking, burglary