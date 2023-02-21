Akron shooting victim flags down police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say they are looking for a suspect in an early morning shooting Tuesday.

Police say they responded to the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports came in of a shooting.

The 26-year-old victim flagged police down on their way, officials say.

Police say the victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital and is in serious but stable condition, reports say.

Officials say the victim says he was shot by an unknown suspect when he left a residence on Tarson Terrace.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

