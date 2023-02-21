BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole several credit cards and used them to buy over $1,000 of merchandise at Target is on the loose, Bay Village Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said several credit cards were stolen from the victim’s purse, which was left unlocked at the Cahoon Park Walking Path on Feb. 12.

The suspect bought over $1,000 of merchandise at a local Target soon after, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Bay Village Police:

Bay Village suspect buys over $1,000 in merchandise at Target with stolen credit cards, police say (Bay Village Police)

Call Det. Kelly Rhoades at 440-899-3461 or email krhoades@cityofbayvillage.com if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

