2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have now fired two coordinators this offseason.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer was let go Tuesday, following defensive coordinator Joe Woods out the door.

Cleveland ranked 5th in the NFL in kick returns last season and 6th in punt returns.

However the team ranked 16th in kick return yards allowed and 25th in punt return yards allowed.

Also, rookie kicker Cade York struggled, making just 24 of 32 field goal attempts.

Cleveland named Jim Schwartz to replace Woods, who was fired shortly after the season.

However, Stefanski still has to replace QB coach Drew Petzing, who moved to Arizona, and defensive line coach Chris Kiffin, who moved to Houston.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Kipnis activated from DL
Jason Kipnis retires from MLB
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell dunks against the Washington Wizards during the...
Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell: ‘I feel like we are’ among NBA’s top title contenders
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Guardians shut down 2 highly-touted prospects
Cleveland Browns Tight Ends Coach Drew Petzing
Arizona Cardinals hire Cleveland Browns QBs coach as their offensive coordinator, reports say