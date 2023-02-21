Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have now fired two coordinators this offseason.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer was let go Tuesday, following defensive coordinator Joe Woods out the door.

We've parted ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.



Thank you, Coach Prief, for all you've done for our organization and city. pic.twitter.com/YS0ewYWTpy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 21, 2023

Cleveland ranked 5th in the NFL in kick returns last season and 6th in punt returns.

However the team ranked 16th in kick return yards allowed and 25th in punt return yards allowed.

Also, rookie kicker Cade York struggled, making just 24 of 32 field goal attempts.

The #Browns requested an interview with #Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who is considered a top candidate for the same job in Cleveland, per sources.



A former Browns special teams ace, Ventrone has led one of the NFL's top units in Indianapolis. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2023

Cleveland named Jim Schwartz to replace Woods, who was fired shortly after the season.

However, Stefanski still has to replace QB coach Drew Petzing, who moved to Arizona, and defensive line coach Chris Kiffin, who moved to Houston.

Sources: Utah State defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda is expected to join the Cleveland Browns staff. Banda was the coordinator on USU’s Mountain West title team in 2021, which finished No. 3 nationally in TFLs. He’s worked previously at Miami, Miss St and Texas. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 21, 2023

