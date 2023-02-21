Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have now fired two coordinators this offseason.
Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer was let go Tuesday, following defensive coordinator Joe Woods out the door.
Cleveland ranked 5th in the NFL in kick returns last season and 6th in punt returns.
However the team ranked 16th in kick return yards allowed and 25th in punt return yards allowed.
Also, rookie kicker Cade York struggled, making just 24 of 32 field goal attempts.
Cleveland named Jim Schwartz to replace Woods, who was fired shortly after the season.
However, Stefanski still has to replace QB coach Drew Petzing, who moved to Arizona, and defensive line coach Chris Kiffin, who moved to Houston.
