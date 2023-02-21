2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland EMS unit struck with gunfire

Cleveland EMS
Cleveland EMS
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, an EMS unit was hit by gunfire while on a run Monday.

Police said that EMS unit 11 was hit while making a call in the 3300 block of East 135th around 5:50 pm.

Nobody was struck or injured during the incident

Cleveland SIU was notified about the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for the latest information.

