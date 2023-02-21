2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland teen murdered in Garfield Heights

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the weekend murder of an 18-year-old male.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Reginald McDuffie Jr., of Cleveland.

According to the medical examiner, McDuffie was found in the 4500 block of E. 126th St. on Feb. 18.

19 News has reached out to Garfield Heights police for additional information.

