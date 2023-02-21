Cleveland teen murdered in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the weekend murder of an 18-year-old male.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Reginald McDuffie Jr., of Cleveland.

According to the medical examiner, McDuffie was found in the 4500 block of E. 126th St. on Feb. 18.

19 News has reached out to Garfield Heights police for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.