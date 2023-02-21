2 Strong 4 Bullies
As costs continue to rise, the child hunger crisis in schools continues to grow

School lunches.
School lunches.(KOLO-TV)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Inflations effect on school lunches, partnered with the removal of COVID-19 programs has meant a difficult year for underprivileged students when it comes to being able to afford eating lunch.

According to Children’s Defense Fund Ohio, One in six children, and as many as one in four children in certain counties, lives in a household that faces hunger—that’s 413,000 kids across Ohio,” Katherine Unger, a Children’s Defense Fund Ohio Policy Associate, said.

Hunger-Free Schools Ohio Coalition is currently pushing for immediate action to help these students. They are calling on lawmakers to push funds towards nutritious meals for kids in the budget. For underfunded counties, this money could be critical for students.

More information can be found at the Children’s Defense Fund Ohio page here.

