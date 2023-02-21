Endangered 74-year-old Elyria man with dementia reported missing
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 71-year-old Michael Birmingham.
Birmingham was described by police as 5′8″ tall, 170 pounds, and suffers from dementia.
He was last seen in the 100 block of Academy Court at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 21, according to police.
Police said he is believed to be driving a black Ford Focus with Ohio plate DSC1255, which looks like this:
Call Elyria Police Dispatch at 440-323-3302 if you see him or know where he may be.
