2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

EPA Administrator returns to East Palestine Tuesday

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan will return to East Palestine Tuesday to provide an update to the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment and controlled explosion of five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

This will be Regan’s second visit to East Palestine. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will also join Regan in meeting with federal, state and local officials.

After the controlled explosion of the five train cars on Feb. 6,, the chemicals were drained into a ditch and set on fire, releasing a huge chemical plume into the air.

Hundreds of people in East Palestine and 20 homes in Pennsylvania were evacuated from their residences from Feb. 5 until the evening of Feb. 8.

Residents and business owners remain very concerned with the air and water quality in the region.

EPA officials said they have screened more than 500 home for air quality concerns and remain on the ground continuously monitoring air quality.

State officials are leading the water sampling efforts, with the EPA providing additional support.

University student finds thousands of fish, other aquatic life in East Palestine creeks

A Health Assessment Clinic sponsored by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the Columbiana County Health Department opens Tuesday at noon for anyone in the East Palestine area with medical questions.

The clinic will be held at the First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., in East Palestine and you can make an appointment by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Cleveland woman shoots husband, claims to be cleaning gun
Fat Tuesday at Rudy's Strudel and Bakery
Parma bakery celebrates 75th birthday, Fat Tuesday
Parma bakery celebrates 75th birthday, Fat Tuesday
Parma bakery celebrates 75th birthday, Fat Tuesday
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimates a total of 3,500 aquatic animals died in...
University student finds thousands of fish, other aquatic life dead in East Palestine creeks