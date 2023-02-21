EPA Administrator returns to East Palestine Tuesday

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan will return to East Palestine Tuesday to provide an update to the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment and controlled explosion of five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

This will be Regan’s second visit to East Palestine. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will also join Regan in meeting with federal, state and local officials.

After the controlled explosion of the five train cars on Feb. 6,, the chemicals were drained into a ditch and set on fire, releasing a huge chemical plume into the air.

Hundreds of people in East Palestine and 20 homes in Pennsylvania were evacuated from their residences from Feb. 5 until the evening of Feb. 8.

Residents and business owners remain very concerned with the air and water quality in the region.

EPA officials said they have screened more than 500 home for air quality concerns and remain on the ground continuously monitoring air quality.

State officials are leading the water sampling efforts, with the EPA providing additional support.

A Health Assessment Clinic sponsored by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the Columbiana County Health Department opens Tuesday at noon for anyone in the East Palestine area with medical questions.

The clinic will be held at the First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., in East Palestine and you can make an appointment by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.