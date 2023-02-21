2 Strong 4 Bullies
Erie County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking, burglary

Tierace Scott
Tierace Scott(Erie County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Erie County drug trafficker who was also involved in a burglary learned he will spend the next decade behind bars.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 33-year-old Tierace Scott of Sandusky was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the trafficking of carfentanil and cocaine in the Sandusky area.

The sheriff’s office said Scott was also sentenced for his involvement in a Perkins Township burglary in which multiple firearms were stolen from a home.

Scott was a convicted felon under a disability, and was therefore not allowed to possess or own firearms by law, according to the sheriff’s office.

Numerous investigations by Perkins Township Police and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office led to this conviction.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office thanked former Perkins Chief of Police Robb Parthemore for coming out of retirement to testify in this trial.

Tierace Scott
Tierace Scott(Erie County Sheriff's Office)

