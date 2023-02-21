Giant Eagle removing bottled water produced by company using spring in same county as East Palestine train derailment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Out of an abundance of caution, Giant Eagle has removed gallon bottles of water produced for the chain by a company using a spring 25 miles from the East Palestine train derailment.

Creekside Springs is a bottled water company that sells everything from spring, to distilled, to purified water to wholesalers, supermarkets and convenience stores.

The company’s website explains it has two facilities; one in Ambridge, PA and another in Salineville, OH which is located in Columbiana county.

By distance, the Ohio facility is 27 miles from East Palestine, site of the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment.

“Creekside Springs’ spring water comes straight from our propriety, protected natural springs, located on lands adjacent to our Ohio facility,” the website explains.

Spring water, by law, must be taken from water that is naturally occurring and comes to the surface without the use of drilling or mining.

One of Creekside Springs’ biggest customers is the grocery store chain Giant Eagle which sells the water under its own label.

After a request from Cleveland 19 this morning, Giant Eagle issued this response:

We at Giant Eagle have been closely monitoring the ongoing community and environmental impact of the February 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. We have offered direct support to Team Members who may live in the area and have partnered with regional food banks to make product donations to others in need. Additionally, we conducted a thorough review of select varieties of Giant Eagle brand spring water sourced from a facility in Salineville, Ohio, which is located approximately 25 miles southwest of East Palestine. Importantly, the only Giant Eagle brand products sourced from the Salineville facility and sold in our Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo stores are varieties of spring water packaged in gallon-size-or-greater containers. Giant Eagle has been in daily contact with representatives from the facility and has learned that the water used in these products comes from a protected spring located at a higher elevation than East Palestine and is not near ground water sources directly impacted by the incident. The Salineville facility also informed us that a third-party lab has been regularly testing Salineville’s raw water sources and finished products and has not found any evidence that the water has been negatively impacted by the February 3 incident. As we continue to receive these assurances from our Salineville water vendor, we also recognize that regional and national health officials continue to send resources to East Palestine to learn as much as possible about the potential impact to the health of the community. Out of an abundance of caution, Giant Eagle has made the decision to remove all gallon-size-or-greater Giant Eagle brand spring water product sourced from the Salineville facility from our store shelves until further notice while we continue to evaluate ongoing testing and potential impacts to the spring source.

We have several calls and emails out to Creekside Springs with a list of questions for consumer.

Specifically:

Where exactly in Columbiana County is the spring located? Or at least a proximity to E. Palestine?

Is Creekside currently still using, bottling water from the same spring?

Is the water being tested? If so, what is it being tested for and what are the results? If the answer is, “It doesn’t meet a level of concern,” can you tell us if any chemicals have been detected on any level.

Has any water been bottled and shipped since the Feb. 3 derailment? If so, where was that water shipped? We see one of your largest customers is Giant Eagle, and we have reached out to them as well.

On the Creekside Springs’ website it does show the treatment process, but does not indicate if that process could handle volatile organic compounds (VOC’s) that could have reach the spring after the derailment.

This chart shows the process Creekside Springs uses to treat spring water taken from a Columbiana county spring, before selling it to grocery and convivence stores. (Source: creeksidesprings.com)

