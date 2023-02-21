Investigators release new age-progression photo of Cleveland teen who vanished in 2007

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After more than a decade of searching, investigators hope a new age-progression photo will help finally bring Ashley Summers back home.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a new image of Ashley, who was 14-years-old when she went missing in July 2007, in a renewed push for help from the public.

The latest age progressed photo, created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, shows what she would look like today at age 29.

“Although time continues to pass, our focus remains clear – to share critical information such as an age-enhanced image with the public so we can gather information about Ashley’s whereabouts and every person who remains missing,” said Cleveland FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen.

“We’ve seen countless times how our age progression images can help be a driving force in a search for a missing child,” said Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “We’re asking everyone to take a good look at Ashley’s brand-new image. Ashley disappeared when she was 14 years old, and she would be 29 today. We just need the right person to recognize Ashley and help bring her home.”

Ashley was last seen in Cleveland on or about July 8, 2007, according to the FBI.

At the time of her disappearance, she was 5′5, 130 lbs. with long brown hair and blue eyes, and had a red heart outline tattoo on her upper right arm with the name “Gene” in a black ink ribbon across the middle.

According to law enforcement, Ashley was known to frequent these four specific locations in Cleveland:

2100 block of West 96th

3800 block of West 23rd

1100 block of Holmden Avenue

3400 block of West 44th

Investigators with the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force and Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, the Cleveland Division of Police, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation have made contact with individuals that knew Ashley or may have had contact with her prior to July 2007.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said the department hopes the new photo will help generate new tips and leads in the investigation.

“Ashley’s case, like all missing persons cases, remains open and active. We encourage anyone with information to contact law enforcement,” Drummond said.

Ashley’s disappearance has captivated an international audience for years. People have reached out to her family from as far away as Australia, Brazil and Venezuela, offering messages of hope.

“Ashley is a young and vibrant young woman with a strong and willful spirit. Her disappearance has left our family broken and irreparable until we can one day reunite with her,” said Jennifer Summers, Ashley’s mother. “We encourage anyone who may know something to contact the local police department.”

Anyone who has had an interaction with Ashley, or has possible knowledge of what may have happened to her, is asked to contact the Cleveland FBI at (216) 522-1400, Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5118, or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at (216) 252-7463

Crime Stoppers is offering reward money for information leading to the successful location of Ashley Summers and/or information leading to the successful identification of the individual(s) responsible for her disappearance.

Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at www.25crime.com.

FBI poster of Ashley Summers, who was last seen in Cleveland, Ohio in July 2007. (FBI)

