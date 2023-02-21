2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man pleads guilty to pointing gun at Cleveland police officer

(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old South Euclid man pleaded guilty to pointing a gun at a Cleveland police officer.

Anthony Bonner was also convicted of leading police and troopers on a high-speed chase that led to a stand-off on Cleveland’s East Side last April.

A video that went viral on social media, showed Bonner sitting in a vehicle and pointing a gun at a Cleveland police officer sitting in his cruiser.

Investigators identified Bonner as the suspect and on April 22, 2022, his vehicle was spotted in Euclid.

Bonner refused to pull over for Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Euclid police. He then led them on a chase to a home in the 6900 block of Colfax Rd., in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and Bonner was taken into custody several hours later.

Anthony Bonner
Anthony Bonner((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Bonner was convicted of having weapons under disability, failure to comply with the order of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo will sentence him on March 13.

