Monster Jam stadium championship series coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Monster Jam Stadium Championship series is coming to Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium June 3, according to a press release.

Tickets for the event go live February 28, according to the release.

Pre-sale tickets are available to Monster Jam Preferred Customers starting today.

Officials say the event will feature 12 drivers, including Adam Anderson driving Grave Digger.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.