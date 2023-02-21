2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Very windy today; rain likely tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fast moving cold front is tracking through this morning. Limited moisture with it. A small chance of a shower along and east of the I-77 corridor. The sky will turn partly cloudy this morning. It’ll be quite windy today. The strongest winds expected late morning through mid afternoon. West winds could gust over 39 mph at times. High temperatures lower to middle 40s. The temperature will slowly fall into the 30s during the afternoon. A calmer night ahead. A very active weather pattern across the country. A strong warm front will set up south of Cleveland tomorrow. A wave of low pressure will ride along it. Rain likely tomorrow. It could be heavy at times late morning through Wednesday evening. The low pressure system will pass very close to Cleveland Wednesday night at around 11:00 p.m. Unseasonably warm if you are south of the warm front. Colder north of it.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Gusty winds and morning showers on Tuesday; widespread rain Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Gusty winds and morning showers on Tuesday; widespread rain Wednesday
19 First Alert Weather mid-Winter recap: Why has it been so warm?
19 First Alert Weather mid-Winter recap: Why has it been so warm? Jason
Northeast Ohio weather: Gusty winds and morning showers on Tuesday; widespread rain Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Gusty winds and morning showers on Tuesday; widespread rain Wednesday
7 Day forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Gusty winds and morning showers on Tuesday; widespread rain Wednesday