Northeast Ohio Weather: Very windy today; rain likely tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fast moving cold front is tracking through this morning. Limited moisture with it. A small chance of a shower along and east of the I-77 corridor. The sky will turn partly cloudy this morning. It’ll be quite windy today. The strongest winds expected late morning through mid afternoon. West winds could gust over 39 mph at times. High temperatures lower to middle 40s. The temperature will slowly fall into the 30s during the afternoon. A calmer night ahead. A very active weather pattern across the country. A strong warm front will set up south of Cleveland tomorrow. A wave of low pressure will ride along it. Rain likely tomorrow. It could be heavy at times late morning through Wednesday evening. The low pressure system will pass very close to Cleveland Wednesday night at around 11:00 p.m. Unseasonably warm if you are south of the warm front. Colder north of it.

