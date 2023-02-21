Parma bakery celebrates 75th birthday, Fat Tuesday
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery is celebrating its 75th birthday and Fat Tuesday by opening at 5 a.m..
Customers were lined up outside of the bakery at 2 a.m. to buy packzi and celebrate Fat Tuesday.
The bakery said in a press release that 31 flavors of packzi will be on sale until he bakery sells out.
The bakery opened in 1948 and has been a part of the Cleveland community since.
A balloon drop and dj accompanied the early opening of the store.
