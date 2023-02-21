2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Parma bakery celebrates 75th birthday, Fat Tuesday

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery is celebrating its 75th birthday and Fat Tuesday by opening at 5 a.m..

Customers were lined up outside of the bakery at 2 a.m. to buy packzi and celebrate Fat Tuesday.

The bakery said in a press release that 31 flavors of packzi will be on sale until he bakery sells out.

The bakery opened in 1948 and has been a part of the Cleveland community since.

A balloon drop and dj accompanied the early opening of the store.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

EPA Administrator returns to East Palestine Tuesday
Cleveland woman shoots husband, claims to be cleaning gun
Parma bakery celebrates 75th birthday, Fat Tuesday
Parma bakery celebrates 75th birthday, Fat Tuesday
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimates a total of 3,500 aquatic animals died in...
University student finds thousands of fish, other aquatic life dead in East Palestine creeks