Parma bakery celebrates 75th birthday, Fat Tuesday

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery is celebrating its 75th birthday and Fat Tuesday by opening at 5 a.m..

Customers were lined up outside of the bakery at 2 a.m. to buy packzi and celebrate Fat Tuesday.

The bakery said in a press release that 31 flavors of packzi will be on sale until he bakery sells out.

The bakery opened in 1948 and has been a part of the Cleveland community since.

A balloon drop and dj accompanied the early opening of the store.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.