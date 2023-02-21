2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement tickets on sale

The Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that tickets for 2023 Enshrinement will go on sale Friday, according to a press release.(Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that tickets for 2023 Enshrinement will go on sale Friday, according to a press release.

Tickets will go live at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, the release says.

Officials say the ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 5in the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Tickets will range from $35 to $175, the release says.

Nine players are being included in the Enshrinement Class of 2023.

