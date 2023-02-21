Sherrod Brown to visit Cleveland Ukrainian Museum-Archives

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Senator Sherrod Brown will be joining Ukrainian cultural leaders in Cleveland to discuss community members support Tuesday, according to a press release.

Brown will be meting with members of Ohio’s Ukrainian diaspora to discuss the importance of preserving Ukrainian culture, the release says.

Officials say participants are expected to share stories of friends and family in Ukraine and demonstrate Ukrainian folk art Easter egg decorating, pysanka.

The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. at the Ukrainian Museum-Archives in Cleveland.

