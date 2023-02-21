Stark County coroner identifies man killed in Canton Township fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 67-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire early Saturday morning in Canton Township.

The Stark County coroner identified the victim as James Mammone.

Canton Township firefighters arrived at the building in the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue Southeast around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews said this was a two-story five-unit building.

When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from a second-story window on the southside.

Mammone was found in the room where the fire began, said firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to help three displaced residents.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.