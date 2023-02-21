Summit County man arrested on illegal explosives charge

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County officers arrested a 48-year-old man after discovering homemade explosive devices and materials to make them, according to a release from the department.

Officers from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to Massillon Road for a domestic incident Saturday, the release said.

A woman living there reported 48-year-old Emmanuel Remenyi came into her apartment, violating a protection order.

Her residence was searched, but he was not found on scene.

Police did find several suspected explosive devices, however, and the apartment complex was evacuated.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the apartment.

During their search, investigators reported finding numerous homemade explosive devices and materials for explosive devices.

They said weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

Remenyi, of Green, was arrested and charged with Illegal Manufacture or Processing Explosives and Violation of a Protection Order.

He is being held at Summit County Jail, and the incident remains under investigation.

