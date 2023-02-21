2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Summit County man arrested on illegal explosives charge

Summit County man arrested on illegal explosives charge(MGN graphic)
Summit County man arrested on illegal explosives charge(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County officers arrested a 48-year-old man after discovering homemade explosive devices and materials to make them, according to a release from the department.

Officers from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to Massillon Road for a domestic incident Saturday, the release said.

A woman living there reported 48-year-old Emmanuel Remenyi came into her apartment, violating a protection order.

Her residence was searched, but he was not found on scene.

Police did find several suspected explosive devices, however, and the apartment complex was evacuated.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the apartment.

During their search, investigators reported finding numerous homemade explosive devices and materials for explosive devices.

They said weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

Remenyi, of Green, was arrested and charged with Illegal Manufacture or Processing Explosives and Violation of a Protection Order.

He is being held at Summit County Jail, and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

46-year-old North Ridgeville man dies in Oakwood fire, explosion
Ty'Shane Bryant
15-year-old boy missing for 13 days, police say
EPA Administrator orders Norfolk-Southern to pay for clean-up in East Palestine
Oakwood police, fire give update on Monday's deadly explosion
Oakwood police and fire give update on Monday's explosion