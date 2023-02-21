2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

US submarine lost during WWII found nearly 80 years later

The Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site off the coast of...
The Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan.(Naval History and Heritage Command)
By Bella Caracta and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - After nearly 80 years of wondering, some U.S. military families finally have closure.

On Feb. 16, the Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan. It’s the USS Albacore, an American submarine that got lost at sea in 1944.

The discovery made waves across the country, including in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I never knew him, but I knew of him all my life,” Omaha resident Lu Moss Shirley said.

Shirley is the niece of Leonard David Moss, who was aboard the USS Albacore when it went missing on Nov. 7, 1944.

Moss received a Purple Heart for his service.

“He was always in a picture in my grandmother’s home,” Shirley said.

Moss remained at the center of their home and hearts, though no one knew where the 23-year-old was.

“I don’t know that it was exactly sad, but just looking at him knowing they didn’t know what happened to him.”

In 1944, Moss’ parents received a telegram saying their son was missing.

The following year, they received another letter presuming he and about 85 others on the submarine were lost.

In Omaha, someone else received the same news.

Father Edward Flannagan, the founder of Boys Town, was notified about Patrick McKenna, who had graduated from Boys Town and was also on the USS Albacore.

“Back in 1944, a telegram came to Boys Town informing Father Flannagan that the submarine had been sunk and the whereabouts of Patrick had been unknown. For many years we just waited,” said Thomas Lynch, director of community programs for Boys Town.

On Feb. 13, three days before the official announcement, families got an email from Charles Hinman, the director of education for the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum.

Hinman attached another letter from the Naval History and Heritage Command regarding the discovery of the USS Albacore.

The letter said with the help of a Japanese professor from the University of Tokyo, the USS Albacore was identified.

Shirley said she felt “shock” after hearing of the confirmation.

“My next thought was for my grandmother and grandfather. My grandmother lived 40 years not knowing where he was and what happened to him. They always had that hope that they would know where he was. They know now, as I said, they’re all in heaven rejoicing now. But they didn’t know. So I wish we could’ve told them then,” Shirley described.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Good Samaritans say they found a 7-year-old pit bull mix named Clyde locked in an animal...
Man accused of abandoning dog at cemetery in freezing temperatures
A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of the dog's owner, who faces charges in relation to...
Man charged after allegedly abandoning dog in freezing weather
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimates a total of 3,500 aquatic animals died in...
University student finds thousands of fish, other aquatic life dead in East Palestine creeks