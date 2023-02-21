2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vermilion police warn of man using counterfeit $100 bills

Vermilion police search for suspect accused of using counterfeit bills
Vermilion police search for suspect accused of using counterfeit bills(Source: Vermilion Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department (VPD) took to social media to warn local businesses of a man using counterfeit $100 bills.

According to the post, VPD has received reports of the suspect using the counterfeit bills on at least three separate occasions.

The man reportedly uses the counterfeit $100 bills to make small purchases and receiving change from the purchase.

Anyone that sees the suspect or has any information is asked to call VPD at 440-967-6116.

