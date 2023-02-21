Vermilion police warn of man using counterfeit $100 bills

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department (VPD) took to social media to warn local businesses of a man using counterfeit $100 bills.

According to the post, VPD has received reports of the suspect using the counterfeit bills on at least three separate occasions.

The man reportedly uses the counterfeit $100 bills to make small purchases and receiving change from the purchase.

Anyone that sees the suspect or has any information is asked to call VPD at 440-967-6116.

