Vermilion police warn of man using counterfeit $100 bills
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department (VPD) took to social media to warn local businesses of a man using counterfeit $100 bills.
According to the post, VPD has received reports of the suspect using the counterfeit bills on at least three separate occasions.
The man reportedly uses the counterfeit $100 bills to make small purchases and receiving change from the purchase.
Anyone that sees the suspect or has any information is asked to call VPD at 440-967-6116.
