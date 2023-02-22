1 of 2 men shot in car that crashed into Cleveland house dies, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two 39-year-old men who were shot inside a car right before it crashed into a house on Feb. 9 has died, Cleveland Police confirmed, turning this case into a homicide.

Officers were sent to the 480 block of East 149th Street for shots fired around 9 p.m. on Feb. 9, according to police.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and saw a car crashed into a house with a man lying on the ground, and another man on a porch, said police.

Police said officers arrived to find the victims with gunshot wounds and a blue Chevy Impala crashed into the house.

Officers gave the victims first aid before they were both taken to University Hospitals, according to police.

One of the 39-year-old men suffered a gunshot to the head and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Police confirmed the man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head died on Feb. 21.

His name has not yet been released.

The condition of the other victim is unknown.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown gunman fired shots as the Chevy was backing out of the driveway with both men inside.

No arrests have been made in this homicide investigation, and police urge the community to come forward with any information that could lead to finding the gunman.

Call investigators with your tips at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be given by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

