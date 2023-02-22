2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

1 of 2 men shot in car that crashed into Cleveland house dies, police say

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two 39-year-old men who were shot inside a car right before it crashed into a house on Feb. 9 has died, Cleveland Police confirmed, turning this case into a homicide.

Officers were sent to the 480 block of East 149th Street for shots fired around 9 p.m. on Feb. 9, according to police.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and saw a car crashed into a house with a man lying on the ground, and another man on a porch, said police.

Police said officers arrived to find the victims with gunshot wounds and a blue Chevy Impala crashed into the house.

Officers gave the victims first aid before they were both taken to University Hospitals, according to police.

One of the 39-year-old men suffered a gunshot to the head and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Police confirmed the man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head died on Feb. 21.

His name has not yet been released.

The condition of the other victim is unknown.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown gunman fired shots as the Chevy was backing out of the driveway with both men inside.

No arrests have been made in this homicide investigation, and police urge the community to come forward with any information that could lead to finding the gunman.

Call investigators with your tips at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be given by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump visits East Palestine
Former Stark County police files lawsuit over firing
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Morristown homeowner found not-guilty in fatal shooting of intoxicated man
Cleveland business victim of breaking and entering, attempted car theft
Cleveland business victim of break in, attempted car theft