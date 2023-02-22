15-year-old Elyria girl missing since Feb. 17

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to help find missing 15-year-old Cyrenauti Corley-Burroughs, who has not been seen since Feb. 17.

She was last seen walking near the intersection of Bender Road and Cedar Crest Drive wearing a gray GAP sweater and black pants, according to police.

Police said she ran away on that Friday.

If you see her or know where she may be, call Det. Robinson at 440-326-1233, email srobinson@cityofelyria.org, or call Elyria Police Dispatch at 440-323-3302.

Cyrenauti Corley-Burroughs (Gerald Lantz | Elyria Police)

