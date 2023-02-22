19 First Alert Day: Winter mix this morning to cause travel impacts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Moisture continues to build in from the southwest. A strong warm front sets up shop over central Ohio this afternoon. Low pressure tracking along this front will cross our area this evening. It’s a tricky situation this morning. Air temperatures are in the 30 to 35 degree range. A winter mix, consisting of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will be in the area this morning. This could cause slick travel for some. Be especially alert on bridges. Eventually this will change to all rain. A good soaker on the way. Many will get a half to one inch of rain. Afternoon temperatures will be around 40 degrees along the lakeshore to well in the 40s inland. As the low pressure system gets closer this evening, a second round of steady rain will roll through. This could have embedded thunder with it. Temperatures surge into the 50s to around 60 degrees for a short time until the system passes through. Expect drizzle and some fog after midnight into early tomorrow morning.

