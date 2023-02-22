2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Day: Winter mix this morning to cause travel impacts

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Moisture continues to build in from the southwest. A strong warm front sets up shop over central Ohio this afternoon. Low pressure tracking along this front will cross our area this evening. It’s a tricky situation this morning. Air temperatures are in the 30 to 35 degree range. A winter mix, consisting of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will be in the area this morning. This could cause slick travel for some. Be especially alert on bridges. Eventually this will change to all rain. A good soaker on the way. Many will get a half to one inch of rain. Afternoon temperatures will be around 40 degrees along the lakeshore to well in the 40s inland. As the low pressure system gets closer this evening, a second round of steady rain will roll through. This could have embedded thunder with it. Temperatures surge into the 50s to around 60 degrees for a short time until the system passes through. Expect drizzle and some fog after midnight into early tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

19 First Alert
Northeast Ohio weather: 19 First Alert Weather morning for a wintry mix Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: 19 First Alert Weather morning for a wintry mix Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: 19 First Alert Weather morning for a wintry mix Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Windy and cool today; very messy with rain and snow Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Windy and cool today; very messy with rain and snow Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Gusty winds and morning showers on Tuesday; widespread rain Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Gusty winds and morning showers on Tuesday; widespread rain Wednesday