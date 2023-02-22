19 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix causing travel headaches this morning; changing to rain this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a very messy morning out there, with rain, sleet, snow, and freezing rain moving through the area.

This wintry mix may lead to a few slick spots through the morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Please use caution when traveling around the area.

By midday, the wintry mix will change to all rain.

One half of an inch to one inch of rainfall is possible through the afternoon and into the evening.

Periods of rain will continue through the second half of the day.

A few embedded rumbles of thunder are also possible.

After a chilly, raw day, temperatures will surge into the 50s and 60s through the evening.

After midnight, temperatures will plummet back into the 30s and 40s.

Areas of fog and drizzle will develop overnight, lingering into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be yet another very interesting day of weather.

The morning fog and drizzle will slowly lift through the day, and skies will turn partly cloudy during the afternoon.

Strong southerly winds will push temperatures well into the 60s tomorrow afternoon.

South of Cleveland, some communities will top out in the low 70s!

Should we break the record high of 68 degrees in Cleveland tomorrow, this will be the third week in a row that we’ve hit a record high.

After a warm and windy afternoon, cold air will return to the region on Thursday night.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s by Friday morning, and that is where they will stay all day Friday.

Strong winds will make it feel as if it’s in the teens all day.

