2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2-car crash on ice-covered Ashtabula County road kills driver, injures the other

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula County crash on an ice-covered roadway killed one driver and hospitalized the other the morning of Feb. 22, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened at approximately 10:34 a.m. on SR-11 between SR-167 and SR-46 near the 92 mile marker in Plymouth Township, according to OSHP.

A silver 2017 Subaru Forester was heading north on SR-11 in the right lane as a red 2017 Jeep Compass was also going north in the left lane, OSHP said.

OSHP stated the evidence on scene showed the Subaru lost control on the ice covered roadway and spun out.

The Jeep then drove into the driver’s side door of the Subaru, according to OSHP.

OSHP confirmed the driver of the Subaru died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

He was identified by OSHP as 63-year-old Daniel Kelly of Erie, Pa.

The 71-year-old Andover woman driving the Jeep was taken to the Ashtabula County Medical Center for the injuries she suffered in the crash, said OSHP.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Woman dies after car rolls over in 3-car Stark County crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Head-on Portage County crash kills Calif. man, seriously injures other driver
A crash on Saturday afternoon shut down I-90 W in Cleveland, according to the Ohio Department...
1 arrested after stolen car flips over on I-90 West in Cleveland, police say
Hauserman Road accident
Man trapped, woman ejected from vehicle after crash in Parma