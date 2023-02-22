2-car crash on ice-covered Ashtabula County road kills driver, injures the other

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula County crash on an ice-covered roadway killed one driver and hospitalized the other the morning of Feb. 22, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened at approximately 10:34 a.m. on SR-11 between SR-167 and SR-46 near the 92 mile marker in Plymouth Township, according to OSHP.

A silver 2017 Subaru Forester was heading north on SR-11 in the right lane as a red 2017 Jeep Compass was also going north in the left lane, OSHP said.

OSHP stated the evidence on scene showed the Subaru lost control on the ice covered roadway and spun out.

The Jeep then drove into the driver’s side door of the Subaru, according to OSHP.

OSHP confirmed the driver of the Subaru died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

He was identified by OSHP as 63-year-old Daniel Kelly of Erie, Pa.

The 71-year-old Andover woman driving the Jeep was taken to the Ashtabula County Medical Center for the injuries she suffered in the crash, said OSHP.

The crash is still under investigation.

