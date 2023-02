CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accident on Route 2 eastbound near the I-90 spur shut off access to Route 2 late Tuesday night.

Police are investigating the two-car crash.

2 car MVA with a reported fatality on Rt 2 just East of the I-90 Spur. No word on any other injuries or transport. The Shoreway remains closed to Eastbound traffic. pic.twitter.com/5ywFyl6gfS — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 22, 2023

Debris was spread across the highway.

Route 2 eastbound opened early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.