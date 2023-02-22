2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing, and a new video shows her partner defending their nest and small eaglets against an intruding eagle. (Credit: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A bald eagle in Florida is working hard to defend his eaglets from intruders after their mother went missing more than two weeks ago.

A video shows an intruding eagle attacking the nest while the two eaglets are alone and even kicks one of them.

The eaglets can’t seem to catch a break.

A video from just two days before shows their father fending off an attack from yet another aggressive intruder.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page, the eaglets continue to do well despite the threat.

Their mother, Harriet, was last seen on camera on Feb. 2, when she flew out of the camera’s view in an apparent attempt to scare off intruders.

Harriet’s web camera has been running for years, and viewers have followed her since 2012.

Authorities said they are doing what they can to find her and bring the eagle family back together.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the "Bucharest 9" in Poland on Wednesday.
Biden meets with 'Bucharest 9,' talks about Putin
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden: Putin’s suspension of nuclear arms treaty with US ‘big mistake’
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Russia, China show off ties amid maneuvering over Ukraine
Cleveland teenager missing since last week
Cleveland 15-year-old missing for a week, police say