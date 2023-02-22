Canton man arrested in connection to strip club shooting

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Canton man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting at a strip club in Columbus, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshal Service.

Travis Ingram Jr. was wanted for aggravated murder by the Columbus Police Department, according to the release.

Canton man arrested in connection to Columbus strip club murder (Source: U.S. Marshals Service)

Ingram was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, police say.

Officials say Ingram shot and killed a 37-year-old male and injured three women inside of the strip club.

The U.S. Marshal Service says they seized three firearms during the arrest in Massillon.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.