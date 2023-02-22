2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton man arrested in connection to strip club shooting

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Canton man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting at a strip club in Columbus, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshal Service.

Travis Ingram Jr. was wanted for aggravated murder by the Columbus Police Department, according to the release.

Ingram was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, police say.

Officials say Ingram shot and killed a 37-year-old male and injured three women inside of the strip club.

The U.S. Marshal Service says they seized three firearms during the arrest in Massillon.

