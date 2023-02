CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a building on Superior Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The building is located at Superior Avenue and East 59th Street.

Car into a building on Superior Avenue at E59th Street. Occupied by 4 people 3 with minor injuries.unknown if transported. pic.twitter.com/xHK51eMhrg — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 22, 2023

Police report no injuries at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.