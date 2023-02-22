Cleveland 15-year-old missing for a week, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 15-year-old girl they say has been missing lince last week.

Asia Henderson was last seen Feb.16 in the Cudell neighborhood, police say.

Henderson has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown coat with fur around the hood, a white shirt and blue jeans.

Contact Detective Markey with any information about the missing girl at (216) 623-2536.

