2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland 15-year-old missing for a week, police say

Cleveland teenager missing since last week
Cleveland teenager missing since last week(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 15-year-old girl they say has been missing lince last week.

Asia Henderson was last seen Feb.16 in the Cudell neighborhood, police say.

Henderson has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown coat with fur around the hood, a white shirt and blue jeans.

Contact Detective Markey with any information about the missing girl at (216) 623-2536.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Summit County man dies while sleeping after vehicle crashes into his condo
69-year-old man dies after vehicle crashes into Summit County condo
Former President Donald Trump to visit East Palestine
Cleveland Criminal Damaging Suspect
Suspect wanted for criminal damaging in Cleveland’s 2nd district
Cleveland man murdered in city Hough neighborhood