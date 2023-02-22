Cleveland business victim of break in, attempted car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - iDrive Motors, at 15300 Lorain Avenue, was the victim of breaking and entering and attempted car theft, according to Cleveland police.

Police said Tuesday several men were seen breaking into the business, attempting to steal cars from their lot.

They are hoping the public can help to identify the pictured suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Smith at 216-623-5118.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

