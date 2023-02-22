2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland business victim of break in, attempted car theft

Cleveland business victim of breaking and entering, attempted car theft
Cleveland business victim of breaking and entering, attempted car theft(Source: Cleveland police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - iDrive Motors, at 15300 Lorain Avenue, was the victim of breaking and entering and attempted car theft, according to Cleveland police.

Police said Tuesday several men were seen breaking into the business, attempting to steal cars from their lot.

They are hoping the public can help to identify the pictured suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Smith at 216-623-5118.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump visits East Palestine
Former Stark County police files lawsuit over firing
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Morristown homeowner found not-guilty in fatal shooting of intoxicated man
Cleveland Police file photo
1 of 2 men shot in car that crashed into Cleveland house dies, police say