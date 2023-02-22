2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man murdered in city Hough neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Cleveland man was murdered on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Terry Chandler.

Chandler was shot in the 1400 block of E. 81st Street around 1 p.m.

At this time, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

