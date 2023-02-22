2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

East Palestine train derailment cause to be released Thursday morning

Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with harmful chemicals after the train derailment that occured on Feb 3.(Action News 5)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Since the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, speculation as to the cause and if it could have been prevented has run rampant.

The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) will release its initial report on the crash Thursday morning around 10 a.m., and then hold a news conference at 1 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

The cause will more than likely focus on what Norfolk Southern initially said was an axil failure on one of the 120 railcars.

It is possible the NTSB will address what are called hot boxes, which are devices on the rails that should detect overheating and alert engineers to break and stop the train.

Surveillance video has shown the axil on fire at various points before the derailment, so where were the hot boxes and did they work?

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump visits East Palestine
Elyria firefighters extricate driver from vehicle after it crashed into local bakery
Driver, employee injured when driver slams into Elyria bakery (video)
Cleveland man murdered in city Hough neighborhood
Sentencing continued for 2 former East Cleveland cops convicted of accepting bribes