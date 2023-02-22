Driver, employee injured when driver slams into Elyria bakery (video)
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters and a Good Samaritan rescued two people after a crash into a bakery early Sunday morning.
Elyria firefighters responded to Expresso Bakery at Fourth and East River Streets around 9 a.m.
When they arrived, the car was completely through the back wall of the business.
The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be cut out by firefighters.
A bakery employee was trapped behind the counter and pulled to safety by a customer.
Both the driver and employee were transported to local hospitals.
Damages inside the bakery are extensive.
Elyria police said the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.