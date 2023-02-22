Driver, employee injured when driver slams into Elyria bakery (video)

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters and a Good Samaritan rescued two people after a crash into a bakery early Sunday morning.

Elyria firefighters responded to Expresso Bakery at Fourth and East River Streets around 9 a.m.

When they arrived, the car was completely through the back wall of the business.

Elyria firefighters extricate driver from vehicle after it crashed into local bakery (Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian)

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be cut out by firefighters.

A bakery employee was trapped behind the counter and pulled to safety by a customer.

Both the driver and employee were transported to local hospitals.

Damages inside the bakery are extensive.

Elyria police said the crash remains under investigation.

Elyria firefighters extricate driver from vehicle after it crashed into local bakery (woio)

