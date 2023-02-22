Former Cleveland firefighter sentenced for killing roommate

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cleveland firefighter will be sentenced Wednesday in Lake County Common Pleas Court for fatally shooting his roommate in April 2022.

In January, Kevin McCarthy pleaded guilty to one charge of reckless homicide for the April 14, 2022 shooting.

Kevin McCarthy (Source: Willoughby Police)

Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying he accidentally shot and killed Christian Kilburg, 25.

The shooting happened at their apartment on Grove Street in Willoughby.

“I can’t believe this happened,” McCarthy said to dispatchers while waiting for police to arrive. “I was going to kill myself.”

According to Geauga County Prosecutor Carolyn Mulligan, the two roommates returned to their apartment after a night of drinking and began horseplay with a handgun.

“Without checking to see whether or not the handgun he was holding was loaded, he pointed that at the temple of Christian Kilburg and pulled the trigger,” said Mulligan.

McCarthy resigned from the Cleveland Division of Fire the day he pleaded guilty.

