2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Former girls gymnastics coach gets 96 years for sex assault

The Will County (Ill.) State’s Attorney’s office said Jose Vilchis sexually assaulted a teenage...
The Will County (Ill.) State’s Attorney’s office said Jose Vilchis sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Channahon in 2013 and 2014, when he was a coach at I&M Gymnastics. He was charged in 2018.(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago girls gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 96 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage gymnast about a decade ago, prosecutors said.

Jose Vilchis, 72, was sentenced Tuesday by a Will County judge after a jury convicted him last year of eight counts of criminal sexual assault, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Will County’s State’s Attorney’s office said Vilchis sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Channahon in 2013 and 2014, when he was a coach at I&M Gymnastics. He was charged in 2018.

During his four-day trial last June, jurors also heard evidence that Vilchis had engaged in sexual crimes against three other teenage girls going back as far as 1997.

Two of the girls gave statements at Vilchis’ sentencing hearing, and one told the court Tuesday that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Vilchis in the 1990s while he was her gymnastics coach.

“Jose Vilchis is a reprehensible sexual predator who calculatingly used his position of trust and authority to take advantage of innocent girls,” Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said in a statement. “He repeatedly preyed upon young gymnasts in private under the guise of being a caring coach.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Creekside Springs is a bottle water company that uses a fresh spring adjacent to its Columbiana...
How to identify if you have Giant Eagle brand water, from spring in Columbiana county made after train derailment
A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher has been...
French high school student held for teacher’s fatal stabbing
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
$1.35 billion lottery winner in Maine comes forward to collect prize money
(Source: Willoughby police)
Former Cleveland firefighter sentenced for killing roommate