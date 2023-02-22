Former President Donald Trump to visit East Palestine

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a stop in East Palestine Wednesday and get a tour of the toxic damage caused by the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment and controlled explosion of five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

All East Palestine schools will be closed Wednesday due to Trump’s visit.

On Tuesday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine returned to the area.

Regan ordered Norfolk-Southern to pay for the clean-up of all the contaminated soil and water in the area and transport it to appropriate locations. Norfolk-Southern must also reimburse the EPA for the private cleaning offered to all residents and businesses within a certain radius.

EPA officials said they have screened more than 550 homes for air quality concerns and remain on the ground continuously monitoring air quality.

DeWine and Regan, along with several other local, state and federal officials, also visited homes and tasted the tap water with residents. DeWine said testing continues to show the water quality is also safe.

A Health Assessment Clinic sponsored by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the Columbiana County Health Department opened Tuesday for anyone in the East Palestine area with medical questions.

The clinic will be held at the First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., in East Palestine and you can make an appointment by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.