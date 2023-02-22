2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Stark County police files lawsuit over firing

(Staff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Perry Township police chief filed a civil lawsuit in Stark County against the township over his firing in October 2022.

Michael Pomesky, who was hired in January 2001 and promoted to chief in December 2009, had been on paid suspension since August 2022.

In the lawsuit, Pomesky is requesting:

  • Compensatory damages in excess of $25,000
  • Reinstatement
  • Payment of back and front wages
  • Full reinstatement of fringe benefits
  • Reasonable attorneys fees, witness fees and fees for experts
  • Pre-judgement and post-judgement interest in accordance with the statutory state

According to court documents, Pomesky said his firing was due to his “enforcing the law” after charging Frances Dyann McDowell with falsification when she lied about a LEADS report being pulled on her.

McDowell had been hired by Perry Township to survey their workforce policies and to formulate an annual performance evaluation process.

McDowell ended up pleading guilty to the charge. She paid a fine and completed the court’s First=Time Offender Diversion Program.

