Full kennel: Cleveland City Dogs reduce fees to $21 to get 21 adoptions by end of February(City Dogs)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The kennel at Cleveland’s City Dogs is at capacity - which means it’s literally full of dogs just waiting to be your “furever” four-legged friend.

It’s also why the shelter created the The City Dogs “21 Dog Challenge,” which hopes to get 21 dogs adoption by the end of February.

As an incentive, City Dogs has reduced adoption fees to just $21 through Feb. 28.

“We desperately need the space and have so many dogs deserving of homes,” City Dogs pled.

Visit www.tinyurl.com/meetacitydog to set up a meet the adoptable dogs!

Email citydogs@clevelandohio.gov with any questions.

